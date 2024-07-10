A Pembrokeshire zoo has made history after welcoming the first tiger cub to be born in a zoo in Wales.

The Sumatran tiger cub, named Zaza, was born on May 25 at Manor Wildlife Park in Tenby.

The Sumatran tiger is one of the world's most endangered tiger subspecies - facing severe threats from habitat loss and poaching, making Zaza's arrival "vital" for the conservation of this species.

Rick Newton, the Animal Manager at Manor Wildlife Park, said that staff at the park are "overjoyed to welcome Zaza to our family."

"This birth is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, who have worked tirelessly to create an environment where these magnificent animals can thrive", Mr Newton continued.

"Zaza's arrival is a beacon of hope for the conservation of Sumatran tigers, and we are committed to ensuring she grows up healthy and strong."

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, making Zaza's arrival "vital" for the conservation of this species. Credit: Manor Wildlife Park

Visitors to Manor Wildlife Park will now have the opportunity to see Zaza as she begins to explore her surroundings. The park’s conservation programme is dedicated to supporting global efforts to preserve endangered species through breeding initiatives, habitat conservation, and public education.

