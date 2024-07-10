People sent letters by a general election candidate who failed to put stamps on them have had to foot the bill for his error.

Jonathan Bishop, who was standing as an independent in Pontypridd, has cost some voters £5 to open his election campaign letters.

Mr Bishop is thought to have not put stamps on 98 of the letters he sent out.

Residents in the area were then contacted by Royal Mail and told they had an outsanding balance to pay to collect the mail, without any indication of what it was.

A spokesman for Royal Mail said any claims for refunds should be directed to the person who sent the letters.

Heledd Fychan MS was one of those who received the letter and paid the £5.

She raised the issue in the Senedd on Tuesday 9 July, and said she had contacted the candidate to ask about refunds.

In a response to her Mr Bishop wrote: "Royal Mail and The Crocels Press Limited have taken part in an investigation into this matter and identified up to 98 people could be affected.

"The names and addresses of those 98 people have been supplied to Royal Mail who will: deliver without charge to those who have not paid; refund those who have paid. Royal Mail and The Crocels Press Limited have apologised for the situation and lessons will be learned."

Crocels Press Limited is a company listed on Companies House with Mr Bishop as its sole director.

In the letter to Ms Fychan it says those affected should contact The Crocels Press Limited on briefs@crocels.net for more information.

Speaking afterwards Ms Fychan said: "Clearly something went very wrong and it’s imperative now that everyone that paid £5 to receive the election communication is refunded.

"Constituents paid thinking it was an important letter and were rightly angry when they found out what they paid for."

Mr Bishop came last in the constituency results having secured 44 votes with Labour's Alex-Davies Jones elected with 16,225 votes.

ITV Wales have approached Mr Bishop for comment.

