The family of a woman who died following an incident in Llanelli, have described her as "beautiful in every way".

Sophie Evans, 30, died on Friday, July 5 following an incident on Bigyn Road, Llanelli.

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Dyfed-Powys Police continues to investigate the circumstances around Sophie’s death, and specialist officers are supporting her family.

In a statement, her family said they are "heartbroken by our loss".

They continued: “Our beautiful and amazing sister and daughter Sophie was tragically taken from us, and our lives will never be the same.

“Our Sophie, only 30 years young, will be greatly missed by us all.

“She was a loving mother to her two girls, who she adored with all her heart. An amazing sister, who was the rock of our family. So bright and funny, always making us laugh.

“Sophie was a loving daughter, with a huge heart, who we all adored.

“She lived life to the fullest, and will be remembered for being so kind and caring to her loved ones.

“Sophie loved spending time with her children and family, had a passion for beauty therapy, and enjoyed keeping up with her fitness and the latest fashion trends.

“We would like to thank everyone for their support at this horrific time. It has meant a lot to the whole family.

“We would now like time to grieve, and ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...