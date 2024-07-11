Vaughan Gething says he still has the faith of his party after a difficult few months as First Minister.

The FM gave the assurance as Labour Party MSs gathered in Cardiff for an 'away day' on Friday (July 11).

The team-building day comes after a week dominated by a row over the sacking of a former government minister.

Mr Gething yesterday (July 10) defended his decision to remove Hannah Blythyn MS from her Minister for Social Partnership role.

The First Minister insisted that leaked messages to the media were from sacked government minister Hannah Blythyn's phone after a topical question by the Conservatives.

Speaking in the Senedd on Wednesday (July 10) Mr Gething reinforced the importance of trust within a government, saying "private discussions" should "remain private".

He said leaking messages to a journalist was "a breach of that trust."

It comes after Labour MS Hannah Blythyn spoke in front of colleagues in the Senedd chamber on Tuesday (July 9) and criticised the way she was sacked as a minister from Vaughan Gething's government.

She claimed she was shown no evidence for her removal and the situation caused her "acute anxiety and stress" and she said she has since raised “formal concerns”.

When asked by journalists if his party still has faith in him, Mr Gething replied: "Of course. Lovely to see you, hope you're enjoying the sun."

Other members of the Senedd remained silent as they made their way to the event. Swansea East MS Mike Hedges was asked if he still had faith in the First Minister, to which he replied: "Why would I not have faith in him?"

The Welsh Conservatives have tabled a motion to ask the First Minister to produce the evidence he used to make his decision to dismiss Hannah Blythyn. The motion will be heard by the Senedd on Wednesday July 17.

Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, said: "Next week, Members of the Senedd will have the chance to get to the bottom of this once and for all by voting for our motion."