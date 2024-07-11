Former Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb has been banned for four years after testing positive for a banned substance, the French Anti-Doping Agency (AFLD) has confirmed.

The 35-year-old, who joined French club Biarritz last year, was provisionally suspended after testing positive for a growth hormone last July.

Webb, who earned 40 Wales caps and two with the British and Irish Lions, denies the allegations, but the findings were confirmed following B sample analysis.

The backdated ban, which will expire in 2027 when Webb will be 38, could effectively end his career.

He is also unable to work as a coach or in an administrative position within sport during the ban.

A statement from the AFLD issued to French media confirmed Webb is prohibited from “participating, in any capacity whatsoever, in a competition authorised or organised by an organisation that is a signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code or one of its members”.

Webb, who previously played for Bridgend, Aberavon, Ospreys, Toulon and Bath, had made just one appearance for Biarritz before he was suspended.

Rhys Webb’s lawyer, Dominique Laplagne said "The sanction imposed on Rhys Webb is not final, and we have immediately instructed a lawyer at the Conseil d’Etat to lodge an appeal to overturn the AFLD’s decision.

"In the meantime, Rhys wishes to reaffirm his innocence, pointing out that he has never undergone any other disciplinary procedure, of any kind, during his long career as a professional athlete and has never used any doping product, growth hormone in particular."