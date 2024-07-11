Play Brightcove video

Opiods like heroin and morphine have contributed to more deaths in Wales than any other substance, according to new data.

Latest figures from Public Health Wales show that there were 125 opioid deaths between 2022-23, 64 involving heroin or morphine and the remaining 61 deaths involved at least one other opioid such as methadone, codeine or tramadol.

The Welsh Government says preventing harm caused by drugs is a key part of its agenda.

However, the data also showed that more people than ever before are carrying naloxone, a life-saving drug that can reverse the effects of opioid poisoning.

Naloxone was used in 303 overdose events in Wales last year, helping to prevent many deaths.

The number of people carrying naloxone has increased year on year since it was first introduced in 2009. In the year 2022-23, over 6000 take home naloxone kits were provided.

There has also been a large increase in the number of deaths involving cocaine over the last three years.

In 2022, the presence of cocaine was recorded in 52 deaths, representing 26% of all drug misuse deaths, the third highest after opioids and Benzodiazepines.

In addition to this, there has also been an increase in reported cocaine related hospitalisations and more individuals presenting for treatment within substance misuse services.

Most drug misuse deaths occurred in those in the over 50-year age group, making up 25% of all drug deaths in 2022. There were 13 drug deaths in people under the age of 25.

Since 2003, Wales has maintained a higher rate of drug misuse deaths than England, with the exception of three years (2004, 2014 and 2020).

In Wales in 2022 there were 71 drug deaths per million population. Rates in England in 2022 were 53 per million population.

Rates of drug misuse deaths have increased in both countries over the past two decades.

Drug misuse deaths were over 5 times higher amongst those living in the 20% most deprived areas compared with the 20% least deprived areas in Wales.

Administering naloxone reverses the effects of an opioid overdose by quickly reversing breathing difficulties.

The local authority with the highest rates in 2022 were Swansea and Neath Port Talbot.

The lowest rates were observed in Monmouthshire, Flintshire and Carmarthenshire.

Sioned Williams MS, is one of the representatives for South Wales West, which includes Swansea and Neath Port Talbot. She says we need “urgent action on these figures” adding that it’s obvious the current policies, most of which are reserved to Westminster aren’t working. She think there’s a ‘heavy handed’ criminal approach, and we need a more whole system approach, with a ‘radical reset’.

“We need to understand what leads to drug misuse. Very often we know from studies it’s about poor support for mental health, it’s about trauma, it’s about adverse childhood experiences - it’s about domestic violence. All these things need to be looked at, and I think we really need to take less of a criminalised approach…and look at more supportive and preventative measures” Sioned Williams MS

Martin Blakebrough, is the Chief Executive of drugs and alcohol charity, Kaleidoscope. He would like to see more localised overdose prevention centres alongside existing needle exchanges.

He says Wales needs to have more detox and rehabilitation services, to help those who have decided to quit or reduce their drug intake, adding that this would help reduce the prison population too: "If we provide more residential facilities, rather than prison, it’d be cheaper and would actually put them on a path for a healthier lifestyle for them and their communities”

Rick Lines, Head of the Substance Misuse Programme, for Public Health Wales said the number of deaths from drug-related causes "remains unacceptably high in Wales."

He continued: "These deaths are tragic and preventable and take a toll on families and communities across the country.

"It is however encouraging to see that more opioid drug deaths are being prevented by the use of Naloxone and that this vital life-saving medication is being carried by more people in Wales than ever before. Naloxone can be ordered for free in Wales by calling Dan 24/7 or by visiting their website.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “We welcome the Public Health Wales report. Preventing the harm caused by drug and alcohol misuse is a key part of our substance misuse agenda.

“Every drug related death is a tragedy and we are working with our Substance Misuse Area Planning Boards (APBs) to ensure everything possible is being done to provide support and treatment quickly and to reach those not currently in contact with substance misuse services.

“The distribution of naloxone is a key part of our harm reduction approach in Wales. We work with a range of partners, includes with police forces across Wales to enable officers to volunteer to carry nasal naloxone for use in overdose situations.

"We have also worked with our national helpline DAN 24/7 to take forward a campaign on nitazenes and to increase awareness of the issue and provide harm reduction advice.”

A Home Office Spokesperson said “Any death from illegal drugs is tragic, and the devastation we have seen them cause must be tackled effectively to protect the public from harm.

“The new Home Secretary will decide on the future of current Home Office policies in due course."

