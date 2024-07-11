A woman who killed a pensioner in a Co-op store in Penygraig, Rhondda Cynon Taff 'was not being medicated' for her psychosis and her 'risk of harm to others was insufficiently assessed', an inquest has concluded.88-year-old John Rees died after Zara Radcliffe attacked him inside the shop and repeatedly struck him to the head with wine bottles and a fire extinguisher.

Mr Rees lived in the nearby village of Trealaw with his wife Eunice, who was waiting for him in their car outside during the attack.

Today, recording a narrative verdict, the coroner concluded that Zara Radcliffe was "suffering from psychosis which was unmedicated and not being assessed or managed at the time approximate to events leading to his death".

The coroner also said John Rees was "unlawfully killed".

Ayette Bounouri was in the shop and confronted Zara Radcliffe. Ayette and another woman, Lisa Way, stepped in while Mr Rees was being attacked, using a sandwich delivery crate as a shield.

Speaking outside the coroner's court, she said, "You do not feel scared. Things happen so fast and you're so determined to protect the life of someone and yourself that you don't have time to feel any fear. The adrenaline takes over.

"It's probably a few days later that you realise the impact it's had on myself, on the community, and then you start having trauma symptoms.

"After sitting here for four days listening to all the evidence, it was along process but a necessary process that will inform changes, and we will learn from it.

"It will be with us for the rest of our lives."

Mr Rees, Ms Bonouri, and Ms Way were all awarded the Queen’s Gallantry Medal for bravery for their role in helping save the lives of other people in the shop.

After her arrest, Zara Radcliffe told police she had been hearing voices telling her to kill someone or she would be killed herself.

She pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was detained under a hospital order in October 2020.The inquest also heard that Zara had a history of violence and was prescribed anti-psychotic medication but she was discharged from the hospital just over two months before the attack.

Her father has previously told ITV Wales that on the morning of the attack, he had tried to contact social services as he was worried his daughter was "seriously ill". He believes "if Zara had had the help she needed, this wouldn't have happened."A safeguarding report by the health board found “warning signs” of Zara’s “rapid deterioration” and that there was “no negotiated crisis plan” before she was discharged from hospital.

