A "shy and scared" tropical bird has escaped from a zoo in Swansea.Staff at Plantasia Tropical Zoo in Swansea have asked locals to keep an eye out for the pheasant - which has black and blue feathers and a red face.In a post on Facebook, the zoo said: "We are asking local residents to keep an eye out for a pheasant that has found its way out of Plantasia Tropical Zoo.

"It's important that the non-native bird returns as soon as possible to its loving home."The pheasant is not in any way dangerous but it might be shy and scared which is why we are asking anyone who spots it to report that sighting to us immediately rather than approaching the bird.The zoo said an internal investigation was under way to ensure "this is not repeated".

