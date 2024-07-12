A man has been charged with the murder a mother-of-two in Llanelli.

The body of Sophie Evans, 30, was found in a house on Bigyn Road, in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on 5 July.

A murder enquiry was launched, with Richard Jones, of Y Rhodfa in Burry Port, arrested later that day.

Officers have since charged the 49-year-old, who was known to Sophie, with her murder.

Jones has been remanded into custody and will appear at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 12 July.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with Sophie’s family at this time, and they continue to receive support from specialist officers.

"The investigation team is grateful for the support of the community while enquiries have been carried out."

