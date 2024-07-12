Merthyr school locked down as police search for wanted man

A school in Merthyr was locked down this morning as police search for a wanted man.

South Wales Police confirmed they have arrested a 28-year-old man who was wanted on recall following the search.

The force said there was no threat to the local community during the operation, but Pen-Y-Dre High School initiated their lockdown procedure.

In a statement, South Wales Police said: "Around 11.25am today, officers from South Wales Police were conducting searches for a wanted man in the vicinity of Goitre Lane, Merthyr.

"There was no threat to the local community however during the officers' deployment in the area Pen-Y-Dre High School opted to initiate their lockdown procedure.

"The 28-year-old man who was wanted on recall has been arrested."

Merthyr County Council local schools in the area "took the appropriate action and implemented lockdown procedures as a precaution". They also confirmed that schools had reopened.

