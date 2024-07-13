Jess Fishlock equalled Wales’ goalscoring record last night with a commanding 3-0 win over Croatia in Karlovac.

Fishlock matched Helen Ward’s 44-goal tally by smashing Angharad James’ cross in off the underside of the crossbar after 14 minutes.

Sophie Ingle doubled the lead from close range after 65 minutes before Kayleigh Barton’s third penalty of the campaign late on sealed matters.

The Dragons are now top of their Euro 2025 qualifying group.

Fishlock may have the chance to beat that record when they face Kosovo at Parc y Scarlets on Tuesday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...