A railway line through Cardiff is blocked with all trains diverted after a garden wall collapsed onto the track near Fairwater station. Disruption is expected on the City Line between Radyr and Ninian Park until 10am.

Images show wall and dirt verge having collapsed onto the edge of the track, with pieces of fence and garden equipment strewn across the grassy bank next to it.

Trains have been disrupted because of the fallen wall since yesterday morning.

Rail replacement buses are in operation between Cardiff Central and Radyr, calling at all stops. Credit: Media Wales

Trains to and from Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil via Cardiff Central will not call at Danescourt, Fairwater, Waun-Gron Park or Ninian Park - and will instead divert via Llandaf, Cathays and Cardiff Queen Street.

Rail replacement buses are in operation between Cardiff Central and Radyr, calling at all stops.

Ticket acceptance is in place on the Cardiff Bus routes 61, 62 and 63, National Rail reports.

A statement on the National Rail website says: "A garden wall has collapsed onto the railway line near Fairwater station. The line is closed to allow staff time to assess and rectify any damage caused to the railway."

