Man dies and two taken to hospital in crash in Dinas Powys

A 20-year-old man from Barry has died at the scene of a car crash which happened on Barry Road, Dinas Powys in the early hours of this morning (Sunday July 14).

South Wales Police say one car, a grey Ford Fiesta, was involved in the incident which happened at around 3.50am.

Two women, one aged 21 from Barry and an 18-year-old woman from Dinas Powys were taken to the University Hospital of Wales as a precaution.

