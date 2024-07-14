A person was taken to hospital after being injured in the Penarth downhill derby yesterday.

An air ambulance landed at the race on Saturday afternoon and paramedics attended emergency as a white sheet was held up to protect the privacy of the person involved.

The event is a popular race in which teams compete to race homemade carts down Cliff Hill in the seaside town as part of the summer festival.

The festival was called off after the incident as police remained at the scene and the person injured was taken to hospital.

South Wales Police said a participant in the event had been taken to hospital and was in a serious condition but later confirmed this person's injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing.

