A horse has been rescued by fire crews after being trapped in a boggy field in a village in Brecon.

The 20-year-old animal became stuck in around four feet of mud in Libanus with one of it's rear legs trapped by suction in the bog.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Brecon Fire Station and the Animal Rescue team from Pontardawe were called to the incident at around 12pm on Sunday 14 July.

They attended to the horse who is said to have become exhausted after trying to free itself.

The crew used a variety of equipment to successfully save the horse which the service say was put into the care of its owner as well as the vet.

