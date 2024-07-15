Police have named a 20-year-old man who died following a crash in Dinas Powys as Connor Ockerby, from Barry.

South Wales Police is continuing to investigate the crash which happened on Barry Road in the early hours of Sunday, 14 July.

In a tribute shared via police, the victim's family said: "Our lovely boy Connor tragically passed away in a car accident on Sunday morning.

"He was adored by us – his mum, dad, and his brother Dean, his girlfriend Courtney, his auntie Karen and uncle Neil, uncles Richard, David and Michelle and family. He was loved by all of our extended family, his many friends, who all played a massive part in his life, and everyone who knew him.

"We are absolutely devastated to lose our beautiful boy. It is something we will never get over, and his death will leave a huge void in all of our lives and those of his many friends.

"We would ask for privacy at this time, while we try to deal with our loss, and would ask people not to speculate about the accident while the investigation is going on."

Police say the crash involved a grey Ford Fiesta and happened at around 3.50am on Sunday.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, anyone with dash-cam footage or anyone who saw the manner in which the car was being driven prior to the collision to contact them quoting reference 2400233554.