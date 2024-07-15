Play Brightcove video

A message saying "it's not coming home" has appeared in the sand on Barry Island beach following England's Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain.

The message, referring to the English football anthem It's Coming Home, could be seen at Whitmore Bay the morning after England manager Gareth Southgate oversaw a second European Championship final defeat.

England's hopes of joining Sir Alf Ramsey’s 1966 World Cup winners in English football immortality ended in the same way as the nation’s first appearance in a men’s continental final against Italy three years ago.

Penalties proved to be England's undoing in the Euro 2020 showpiece against Italy and this time Spain sealed a 2-1 win as substitute Mikel Oyarzabal struck four minutes from time.

It was another case of so close yet so far under Southgate, who has to decide whether this fourth tournament in charge will be his last given his contract expires in December.

It's Coming Home, officially named Three Lions, was first penned for the Euro '96 competition by comedians Frank Skinner and David Baddiel and a band called the Lightning Seeds. When the song first came out, England was hosting its first major tournament since the 1966 World Cup.