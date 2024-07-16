Bride-to-be suffers serious injuries after explosion in Paris nightclub

A bride-to-be has been critically injured following an explosion at a popular Paris nightclub.

Ffion Price, of Cwmbran, was celebrating her hen do in the French capital when the "horrific" accident occurred.

The incident at Pachamama nightclub was caused by the explosion of the battery of an electric scooter that was being stored on the fourth floor of the building.

The explosion, which occurred shortly before midnight on Saturday, 6 July, caused parts of the club ceiling and walls to collapse.

Three people were injured, Welsh bride-to-be Ffion amongst them.

She remains in hospital in Paris, where she is receiving treatment for her serious injuries ahead of her wedding in just over a month.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by a family member to support Ffion and her fiancé Chris while she remains in intensive care.

The page described how Ffion suffered a fractured skull, a fracture in her ear, a bleed on the brain which required immediate surgery and a hospital stay in intensive care, as well as surgery to her face.

They said: "Ffion remains in a hospital in Paris with her family by her side and is not expected to return until at least next week. Understandably, Ffion and her family are distraught, especially since she and her fiancé Chris are due to get married next month.

"I am hoping to raise money to support Ffion’s family with transport and accommodation whilst out in Paris. I am also hoping to make Ffion’s return home as comfortable as possible and to aid her recovery so she can marry the love of her life in just six weeks."

According to Le Parisien, the manager of the establishment, Phillipe Fatien, confirmed there were 140 people present at the time of the incident.

In a statement, they said: “The incident left three people injured on the ground floor. One seriously injured person was taken care of by emergency services and two others injured were treated at the scene.”

The nightclub closed at around 2.50am on Sunday, July 7 and then reopened the following weekend.

