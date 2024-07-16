Play Brightcove video

Watch Vaughan Gething's resignation speech in full

Vaughan Gething has announced he will “begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister” after four members of his government quit on Tuesday calling for him to resign.

The First Minister has come under sustained criticism in recent months for his decision to sack former minister Hannah Blythyn, and over a series of rows concerning donations he took while running to be Welsh Labour leader.

This led to the collapse of a co-operation agreement between his party and Plaid Cymru, and he subsequently lost a non-binding vote of no confidence in the Senedd.

Despite the vote he vowed to continue in the role.

However his position became untenable when four of his cabinet colleagues resigned in a coordinated fashion on Tuesday morning.

Mr Gething has only been First Minister for 118 days which will make him the shortest serving Welsh First Minister in 25 years of devolution.

Vaughan Gething said he recognised that “rebuilding and renewal” was “not possible” under his leadership.

In a statement announcing his resignation, he said: “I have this morning taken the difficult decision to begin the process of stepping down as leader of the Welsh Labour Party and, as a result, First Minister.

“Having been elected as leader of my party in March, I had hoped that over the summer a period of reflection, rebuilding and renewal could take place under my leadership.

“I recognise now that this is not possible.

“It has been the honour of my life to do this job even for a few short months.

“To see the dedication to public service from our civil service, and the dedication to civility from the Welsh public.

“To see the election of a new government in Westminster, and the fresh hope that brings to Wales.

“I have always pursued my political career to serve Wales.”

Mr Gething could be seen crying in the Senedd during the debate over his future in June Credit: Senedd

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer thanked Vaughan Gething for his service and said the First Minister had decided to quit “because he feels it is the best decision now for Wales”.

Vaughan Gething said allegations of wrongdoing on his part were “pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue”.

In his resignation statement, he said: “This has been the most difficult time, for me, and my family.

“A growing assertion that some kind of wrongdoing has taken place has been pernicious, politically motivated and patently untrue.

“In 11 years as a minister, I have never ever made a decision for personal gain. I have never ever misused or abused my ministerial responsibilities.

“My integrity matters. I have not compromised it.

“I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics. I do hope that can change.”

Wales' Economy Secretary Jeremy Miles speaking on Monday wouldn't confirm if he had confidence in the First Minister

Vaughan Gething thanked those who had supported him as he announced his resignation as First Minister of Wales.

He said: “I will now discuss a timetable for the election of new leader of my party.

“Finally, I want to say thank you to those who have reached out to support me, my team and my family in recent weeks.

“It has meant the world to all of us.

“To those in Wales who look like me – many of whom I know feel personally bruised and worried by this moment – I know that our country can be better. I know that cannot happen without us.

“There will – and there must be – a government that looks like the country it serves.”

Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies said Labour figures “all the way up to Keir Starmer” were “culpable for the breakdown of governance in Wales”.

Responding to Vaughan Gething’s resignation, he said: “Vaughan Gething’s resignation is long overdue.

“But there can be no doubt that his Labour colleagues, from those who resigned today all the way up to Keir Starmer, have stood by his side and are culpable for the breakdown of governance in Wales.

“Wales will remember.”

Plaid Cymru called for a snap Senedd election in the wake of Vaughan Gething’s resignation.

Plaid leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “The people of Wales have lost faith in the First Minister, belatedly he has done that right thing and resigned.

“But the people of Wales are losing confidence in Labour’s ability to govern Wales.

“This could be the third Labour first minister in seven months – a revolving door of chaos.

“Labour has put party interests ahead of the interests of the nation for too long.

“The people of Wales must be given the opportunity to elect a new government and an election must be called.”

