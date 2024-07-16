Jess Fishlock is one goal away from becoming Wales' record goal-scorer

Play Brightcove video

Rhian Wilkinson says she finds it unbelievable that not everyone knows who Jess Fishlock is

Wales' women will be looking to top their Euro 2025 qualifying group when they host Kosovo at Parc y Scarlets tonight.

Rhian Wilkinson's side are currently two points clear at the top of league B4, meaning just a draw would be enough to see them over the line, owing to their far superior goal difference.

When talking about Jess Fishlock she said: " I find it incredulous that not everyone knows who this woman is. I keep saying this that I hope we're back in the stadium in Llanelli because Jess will walk away from the game when she feels is right, it's a very personal decision but I think even she would say that she is coming closer to end and a new beginning.

"So, the opportunity to see her play and the influence she has on the game itself and in Wales is hard to quantify. And coming here I knew that part of the opportunity was to coach someone of her caliber."

Cymru have already secured their place in the play-offs, but topping their group would see them handed a more favourable draw and win promotion to group A.

Angharad James who is Wales' captain against Ukraine in Llanelli on Friday said Jess Fishlocker has changed the future of Wales

She said :"First of all she's a great friend. She's been a great person to come into the camp when I was a youngster. She's welcoming and she ensures that everyone feels valued and appreciated. That's a huge part of the environment and she did that from the first day I came into the environment.

"I think she's changed the game for Wales. She's changed the future for Wales and she continues to do that. She inspires us all and she knows she's coming to the end of her career but she still wants to that for the future and I think that speaks volume about the person and the player that she is. She'll leave the place in a better way than first when she walked into it and I think that's special."

Wales will be promoted to League A if they avoid defeat by Kosovo but if they lose and Ukraine win, they will be split for first and second place by overall goal difference which would need to see a 16-goal swing against Cymru for them to finish second.

If goal difference is also tied, the place would be then decided by overall goals scored, then overall away goals, then overall wins, then away wins, then disciplinary points and then UEFA Nations League phase ranking.

Cymru will be expected to win comfortably against the side ranked more than 60 places below them by FIFA, especially since Rhian Wilkinson's team ran out 6-0 winners in the reverse fixture in April.

Cymru go into tomorrow night's fixture with a two-point cushion at the top of league B4. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Kosovo are also the only side in league B4 who have no chance of reaching the play-offs, having lost every game so far this campaign and failing to score a single goal in the process.

Whilst the focus will no doubt be on the team getting their job done, the evening could also be a special one personally for one of Wales' all-time greats.

Jess Fishlock will become Cyrmu's outright leading goalscorer if she gets on the scoresheet tomorrow.

She matched Helen Ward’s 44-goal tally by smashing Angharad James’ cross in off the underside of the crossbar 14 minutes into Cymru's last outing against Croatia.

Sophie Ingle doubled the lead from close range after 65 minutes before Kayleigh Barton’s third penalty of the campaign late on sealed a 3-0 win.

The Wales Women v Kosovo Women game will be shown live on BBC Two Wales and BBC iPlayer.

Kick-off in Llanelli is at 6pm.

