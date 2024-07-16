Several Welsh Government ministers resign over Vaughan Gething leadership

The Welsh Government is beginning to collapse follow several high profile resignations this morning.

Jeremy Miles, Mick Antoniw, Julie James and Lesley Griffiths have all handed their letters of resignation in to Vaughan Gething.

All four have cited their decisions around a lack of confidence in Mr Gething to continue as First Minister

Four Welsh ministers have quit the government in protest at First Minister Vaughan Gething’s leadership, telling him they cannot get on with the job “without you standing down”.

The First Minister has come under sustained criticism in recent months for his decision to sack former minister Hannah Blythyn, and over a series of rows concerning donations he took while running to be Welsh Labour leader.

This led to the collapse of a co-operation agreement between his party and Plaid Cymru and he subsequently lost a non-binding vote of no confidence in the Senedd.

Opposition group leaders have lept on the resignations, saying Mr Gething must now stand aside.

The Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies responded saying: “Vaughan Gething’s time as First Minister is rightly coming to an end."

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “Vaughan Gething has led a government of chaos and put his own self-interest before the interests of the people of Wales."

In a letter quitting as Welsh economy secretary, Jeremy Miles told First Minister Vaughan Gething: “We cannot continue like this.”

Mr Miles, who ran against Mr Gething for the Welsh Labour leadership, called on the First Minister to resign and said “the events of the last few months including your loss of the confidence vote in the Senedd, have been incredibly painful”.

He told Mr Gething: “It’s essential that we begin to repair the damage immediately, and I have reached the conclusion very regrettably that this cannot happen under your leadership.

“I can’t see any way forward for us which allows us to get on with job we are elected to do, without you standing down.”

Wales' economy secretary Jeremy Miles speaking on Monday 15th July

Mick Antoniw told Vaughan Gething “I do not believe you can continue as First Minister” as he quit as the Welsh Government’s counsel general.

Urging the First Minister to “put the country first” he said the Senedd was “rudderless” without a new leader.

Mr Antoniw said: “Wales needs confident and stable government. I do not believe you are capable of delivering that.

“You have lost a vote of confidence in the Senedd. That is something I regard as being of major constitutional importance.

“It is clear that you no longer command a majority, that you will be unable to enter into the agreements necessary to pass a budget, and for all intents and purposes the Senedd is rudderless.

“We are all here to do the best for our country. I believe it is now necessary for you to choose to put the country first and resign as First Minister to allow an election for a new First Minister and leader of Welsh Labour.”

Welsh Culture and Social Justice Secretary Lesley Griffiths also said she would resign “with a very heavy heart”.

She wrote in a resignation letter to Vaughan Gething: “Yesterday we discussed my concerns about the circumstances surrounding certain campaign donations you received; the outcome of the vote of no confidence; and the sacking of a ministerial colleague for leaking when no formal leak inquiry had taken place.

“In addition, I find it deeply distressing, from both personal and professional perspectives, to see the negative impact all of this has had on relationships between longstanding colleagues and, in many cases, close friends.

“Relationships have fractured and will require goodwill and strong leadership to repair. These unfortunate and deeply saddening events have together impacted significantly on our ability to continue to deliver for the people of Wales.

”She added: “I have reached the conclusion that we simply will not be able to put things back on track under your leadership, leaving me with only one realistic option at this point.”

The First Minister was asked on Friday 12th July if he had the support of his colleagues

Julie James told First Minister Vaughan Gething the fate of Welsh devolution would be at risk if he continued.

In her letter resigning as housing secretary, she said: “This cannot be what you wanted and must have caused you and your family a lot of pain and I think has visibly caused huge divisions in the group and damaged both the country and the party.

“I think it also now threatens the continued existence of the devolution journey itself.“We must begin to repair this damage immediately and I am extremely sorry to tell you that I do not think you are capable of being the leader who can lead us through that.”

Mr Gething made history in March when he became the first black leader of any European country, succeeding Mark Drakeford as the First Minster of Wales.

He previously ran for the Welsh Labour leadership and first minister position in 2018, when he lost to Mr Drakeford.

The resignations come ahead of a fresh crunch vote on Wednesday, with the First Minister facing a motion tabled by the Tories which could compel him to publish the evidence he used to sack Ms Blythyn.

