Four runners and riders to replace Vaughan Gething as First Minister of Wales

Vaughan Gething is off, so who will replace him and become the third first minister of Wales in 2024?

While nobody has officially thrown their hat into the ring yet, supporters of various candidates are making the case for – as well as the case against – some individuals.

ITV Cymru Wales understands the Welsh Government's transport secretary Ken Skates is giving serious consideration to running. His communications skills and ability to reach out beyond Labour's core vote are seen as assets.

Huw Irranca-Davies, cabinet secretary for climate change and rural affairs, could also be a contender. He has largely sat on the backbenches in recent years so could be seen as a fresh pair of hands.

He is mentioned as a potential unity candidate, as is health secretary Eluned Morgan. Many are lobbying her to stand. If she won, she would become the first woman to be first minister of Wales.

And what about Jeremy Miles? He narrowly lost out in the last leadership election. Some would like to see him stand. He also is said to be thinking about it. But others believe he would not unite the party and has become a divisive figure.

Will he be the Michael Heseltine of Welsh politics? Among those to topple the leader but failing to wear the crown?

Publicly, at least, all sides of Welsh Labour are saying the same word: unity.

They want a leader who can unite them ahead of a tricky 2026 Senedd election, but given the events of recent weeks, is that possible?

