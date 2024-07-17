'I'm not sure how much we’re wanted' — Welsh farmers facing uncertain future

Farmers across Wales are continuing to weigh up an uncertain future against the backdrop of the Welsh Government’s proposed changes to the way farmers are paid.

The Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS), which would reward farmers for carrying out work like tree planting and habitat conservation, was due to be rolled out this year.

However, after a backlash from the industry which culminated in thousands of farmers protesting outside the Senedd in February, the rollout was paused in May, and a preparatory phase announced for 2025.

On Wednesday, the Welsh Government said it was extending a number of schemes available to farmers through next year.

However, with less than a week to go until the Royal Welsh Show, the highlight of the Welsh farming calendar, farmers still face uncertainty around payment rates and specifics of the new scheme.

Sean introduced beef cattle to his business earlier this year.

Sean Jeffreys, who farms sheep and beef in the Gwendraeth Valley in Carmarthenshire, told ITV’s Wales This Week programme: "I'm not sure how much we’re wanted anymore, it feels like food producers aren't valued at the minute.

" As an upland sheep farmer, it feels like rather than encouraging us, and supporting us, the government is putting barriers in the way of us succeeding."

Upland cattle and sheep farms make up two thirds of all farms in Wales, covering nearly three quarters of our land.

Due to their geography, these areas are unsuitable to farming crops, and so rely overwhelmingly on producing lamb and beef.

One of the most controversial aspects of the SFS is a mandatory commitment to provide 10% tree cover on each farm.

Elements of the SFS, such as a mandatory obligation to have at least 10% of each farm dedicated to tree cover, are designed to help the sector decarbonise.

However, Sean believes such a focus could have serious negative consequences.

“Everyone has to play their part in moving to a more sustainable future,” he continued.

“Sustainability has got three main pillars: social, environmental and financial.

“We're running the risk of forgetting the social side of it, and there'll be no people left in these areas, there'll be no people speaking the language, there'll be no children in the schools.

“Unless we're very careful, in the future, rural Wales could be seen as a holiday resort.”

Prysor Williams has led research on Welsh agriculture's sustainability and how to farm in a more carbon-friendly way.

Agriculture accounts for around 14% of Welsh emissions. Dr Prysor Williams, a leading researcher on the sector’s sustainability at Bangor University, believes Wales can continue to farm livestock while meeting its environmental obligations.

“Farming has a role to play in so many of these big, big challenges because it dominates the landscape,” he said.

“There will always be a demand for livestock protein. And Wales can help supply some of that demand.

“By and large, a lot of Welsh systems that we've worked with are very efficient in terms of how they utilise the natural resources available to them.

“Production in those areas can have a low environmental impact. It's a bit dangerous and a bit short-sighted just to look at Wales in isolation because we're part of something much bigger.”

Farmers currently receive funds from the Welsh Government through a model called the Basic Payment Scheme, which is based on farmers primarily being food producers.

However, this will in time be replaced by the SFS, which places far more emphasis on sustainability and environmentalism.

Last week, the Welsh Government published its findings from a public consultation which saw thousands of farmers voice their opposition to the planned scheme in its current form.

Huw Irranca-Davies is the Welsh Government cabinet secretary responsible for rural affairs and climate change. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Speaking to Wales This Week, Welsh Government cabinet secretary for climate change and rural affairs - Huw Irranca-Davies MS - said: "These first few weeks and months have been a question of building trust and confidence between all of us.

" It’s been about saying to people we meet these challenges together and that is what I’ve described as the Welsh way of doing things.

" What we’ve said is we’ll take this preparatory stage, get the detail right, make the announcements when we are ready to make them, and then move together.

" But it’s got to work for farmers, it’s got to also address those bigger challenges as well."

Thousands of farmers took to the steps of the Senedd earlier this year in a protest over the scheme. Credit: PA

NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said the extension of interim schemes, including the Habitat Wales Scheme and Organic Support Payments, was a "logical step forward".

" This will ensure support for the farming industry and environmental delivery continues until new replacement schemes are operational," he said.

" However, more detail is needed, including the budget allocations and payment rates affiliated to these interim schemes.

" NFU Cymru has long been clear that the provision of adequate funding for agri-environment schemes is going to be essential to secure the confidence of the farming industry in Welsh Government’s policy approach of providing fair reward for the delivery of environmental outcomes in the future."

The delay to the SFS and further negotiations between the government and unions has warded off further protests over the spring.

However, there remain fears that unless major concessions are made regarding the final make-up of the scheme, farmers face a future which could look very different to what they have known for generations.

Sean continued: "There have been times where I've thought of just moving abroad, going away and farming in a different country.

" And if this plays out as what some people are fearing it could, the worst-case scenario, are there going to be upland farms for my children to live on and farm?"

Watch Wales This Week: Farming on the Edge at 9pm on Wednesday, July 17, on ITV1 Cymru Wales.