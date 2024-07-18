Campaigners in Merthyr Tydfil say they're "cautiously pleased" that Welsh Water has abandoned plans for a new treatment works on a special landscape area.

Community group "Protect Pontsarn" has fought development of the site for more than two years.

Welsh Water say they will now upgrade existing works, and build a smaller new site instead.

But campaigners say they'll be scrutinising the revised plans for any environmental impact.

Campaigner from Protect Pontsarn Lee Johnson (right) along with another campaigner Mog Chambers (left). Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Campaigner Mog Chambers said : "This is part of an ancient landscape. People have worked this area three and a half thousand years ago."People trying to protect Pontsarn say that new plans from Welsh Water would still involve building on fields used for grazing.So they'll be paying close attention to detail.But they say they've fought Welsh Water and got victory in the first battle.

Campaigners say that new plans from Welsh Water would still involve building on fields used for grazing. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Another campaigner, Lee Johnson said :"For a community to take on a huge developer and win locally is unprecedented. So yes, it is a milestone. We've got to thank all of our five thousand members for the time and contribution they've made. And we invite more people to come along now."Some of the existing water treatment plants will now be upgraded as part of Welsh Water's proposals to provide clean drinking water in the future.And they'll develop further on land they already own. That construction has long been called for locally.It'll see huge investment, and the demolition of old derelict buildings.

Ian Boothroyd from Dwr Cymru Welsh Water said: "We're really hoping that people will support the new plans we've got in place." Credit: ITV Wales

Welsh Water say they've listened to customers.

Ian Boothroyd from Dwr Cymru Welsh Water said: "We really welcomed the feedback that we had from the initial consultation. And as a result of that, we've been able to change our plans, and hopefully significantly mitigate any concerns that they had.

"We're really hoping that they'll support the new plans we've got in place, which we believe have significantly reduced the challenges that there were around landscape and heritage."

Campaigner Mog Chambers said: "They'd told us that they'd tried twelve places, and this was the only one they could use." Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Local people say it's a move in the right direction. But they wonder if it could be placed away from Pontsarn entirely.Campaigner Mog Chambers said: "They'd told us that they'd tried twelve places, and this was the only one they could use. And lo and behold, they've moved four hundred yards up the road into a site. And that's ok. But it's still in Pontsarn. It's still in the same area where people have trod for many many years."

