'Worrying' drop in university applications from 18-year-olds in Wales

The Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle MS, admitted the figures were 'worrying'

The proportion of 18-year-olds in Wales applying to go to university has dropped to a 15-year low, with the gap between Wales and the rest of the UK now at its widest, new figures show.

The number of applicants from Wales is 20,960, which is lower than any point since 2008, when there were 20,580 applicants.

Higher education experts have suggested the drop could have long term implications for Wales.

Amanda Wilkinson, Director of Universities Wales, said that the industries "that will drive our economic growth in the decades to come" rely heavily on graduates.

She continued: "But it’s not just our economy and public services but also for the people who would benefit from the transformative experience of higher education.

Ms Wilkinson said that Universities Wales will "continue to work" with Welsh Government and Medr, Wales's Commission for Tertiary Education and Research, to raise concerns and make the case for participation to be a key priority.

The Welsh Government said it is "focused" on understanding what it can do to "further increase participation."

Wales has also seen a stark decrease in the proportion of those from deprived areas applying to go to university, with 18-year-olds from the most deprived areas in Wales the least likely to apply to university.

Ms Wilkinson added: "Elsewhere in the data, it is reassuring to see Wales continue to be a popular destination for students, with Welsh universities seeing the biggest increase in applications in the UK.

"This includes being the only part of the UK to see an increase in undergraduate international applications."

A Welsh Government spokesperson said they are "aware of the decrease in the number of 18-year-olds in Wales applying to university" and continues to be "focused on understanding what we can do to further increase participation."

"This issue is broader than higher education, and we are analysing participation rates and will draw upon external expertise and evidence in our policy response.

"The Cabinet Secretary for Education will provide an update on this in the Autumn."

