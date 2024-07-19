'Absolute gentleman', 27, died after becoming 'trapped in machine'

A 27-year-old man "became trapped in a machine" at a Cardiff recycling site and suffered fatal injuries, a inquest has heard.

The hearing into the death of Kyle Llewellyn Colcomb opened on Friday at Pontypridd Coroners' Court

Coroner's officer Beverley Morgan said Mr Colcomb was working at Atlantic Recycling in Rumney on July 8 when he "became trapped in a machine, suffered fatal injuries, and died at the scene".

His death was declared at 12.52pm that day.

A post-mortem examination by Dr Richard Jones of the University Hospital of Wales gave a provisional cause of death as compression asphyxia with blunt force injuries to the lower trunk.

The court heard Mr Colcomb was born in Cardiff and lived in Newport.

Coroner Patricia Morgan said she would open an inquest because she had "reason to suspect his death was unnatural" but would suspend it to allow South Wales Police and the Health and Safety Executive to "continue their investigation and any proceedings that arise as a result of that investigation".

She added: "I will direct both police and the Health and Safety Executive to maintain contact with me so they can inform me when proceedings have concluded.

"A decision will then be made as to whether the inquest is resumed. I wish to take this opportunity to express deep condolences to the family of Mr Colcomb at this tragic time."

South Wales Police said Mr Colcomb was a contractor carrying out maintenance at the site. Last week his colleagues at M&B Hydraulics paid tribute in an online statement.

It read: "We are all absolutely devastated at the loss of Kyle, who was an outstanding fitter, an absolute gentleman and an all-around nice guy.

"Totally irreplaceable. Absolute pleasure to have worked with you and have known you. RIP OUR FRIEND. Our thoughts go out to all his family at this terrible time."

