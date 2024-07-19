Play Brightcove video

Lewis Rhys Jones went to the Pembrokeshire Creamery to find out more about the new milk processing facility

Pembrokeshire Creamery is opening its brand new milk processing facility in Haverfordwest.

It's the only liquid milk facility in Wales certified to supply major retailers and has been built to ensure that Welsh milk no longer needs to be sent to England for processing.

Endaf Edwards is the Site Lead at Pembrokeshire Creamery, he says the aim is to produce milk that is produced, bottled and sold in Wales:

"I think it's very important for us as a company but it's very important for Wales as a whole.

"It's all clearly produced in Wales. It gets processed in the factory, it gets bottled in the factory and it's out to the retailers of only Wales.

"So, our ethos and our USP is we get all the milk that's produced in Wales, to be bottled in Wales and sold in Wales."

When asked about the scope of job opportunities for people of Wales and the impact it will have to the agricultural industry in Wales, Mr Edwards said:

"I think it's a big importance to be fair for agriculture as there's no other fresh bottle in sight with a BRC accreditation that's feeding fresh milk bottles into the retail.

"The tankers are driving 650-700 miles as a round trip. The importance is that it stays in Wales.

"Give us consistency and give us sustainability and for farmers it's importance to understand that it's somebody local looking after their well being."

Mark McQuade, the Managing Director at Pembrokeshire Creamery he was absolutely confident about this venture

He added: "We are shareholders of this business and we went about things the right way, we've brought experience from the liquid dairy industry.

"There is a clear gap in the market, bringing it back to that. Farmers are buying into that.

"The discussions we are having with the farmers who know what to supply their milk to the community and they want to make that commitment to us. We have a customer base and once you have costumer base you can start developing that business."

