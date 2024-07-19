Wales Women have been drawn against Slovakia in their Euro 2025 play-off semi-final.

After topping group B4 unbeaten, winning four of their six matches, Rhian Wilkinson's side earned a seeded spot in the draw.

They will play away first on Friday 25 October, followed by a second leg at home on Tuesday 29 October.

The Slovakians are ranked 40 in the FIFA rankings, nine below Wales.

If Jess Fishlock's side beat the unseeded Slovakia, it means Cymru will make it to the two-legged play-off final and will be just 180 minutes away from their first major tournament.

Should Cymru progress, they will face the winners of a Georgia v Republic of Ireland play-off path pairing.

If Wales do make it into the play-off final, they will play at home first on Friday 29 November followed by an away second leg on Tuesday 3 December.

Cymru sealed their place at the top of group B4 with a 2-0 win over Kosovo on Wednesday night in which Jess Fishlock became their all-time top scorer.

Fishlock's 45th goal in the red shirt surpassed the previous record set by Helen Ward.

