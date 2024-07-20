Labour meets to start process to find Vaughan Gething successor

Senior Welsh Labour figures have been meeting to start the process of choosing a new leader to replace Vaughan Gething.

They’re expected to confirm that a decision will be made by mid to late September with the new leader likely to be confirmed as First Minister shortly afterwards.

Welsh Labour has been criticised by opponents of “putting party before country” with the Conservatives saying that it’s “taking chunks out of itself” and Plaid Cymru saying that there should be an early Senedd election.

The leadership vote has been triggered by Vaughan Gething’s decision to stand down following months of turmoil focussing on donations to his leadership campaign and the sacking of a minister, Hannah Blythyn, for leaking to the media, an accusation that she denies.

Mr Gething had continued in post despite losing a confidence vote in the Senedd but it was internal criticism rather than opposition pressure which finally forced him to quit.

On Tuesday, four cabinet members quit, telling him in their resignation letters that they could not serve under his leadership and that a new leader should be elected.

Members of the party’s Welsh Executive Committee met Saturday morning to kick-start the Labour leadership election by appointing a Procedures committee which will set out the terms and the timetable of the vote.

That group is meeting Saturday evening with a timetable due to be announced subsequently.

The qualification to be a candidate is likely to be the same as it was in the contest to replace Mark Drakeford: candidates had to be Senedd members and to have won nominations from either five other MSs or three MSs and three party affiliates such as Trades Unions.

In that election, each of the local Labour groups (CLPs) and affiliated organisations were given opportunity to nominate and to hold hustings to question the candidates.

Time has to be allowed too for the voting itself; in the last leadership election the ballot was open for a full month.

In the meantime those who would like to take over from Vaughan Gething are spending the weekend taking soundings.

Almost certain to be on the ballot is Jeremy Miles, the former Economy Minister who narrowly missed out in the last leadership election. He’s said to have enough support to stand and is expected to make an announcement next week.

Health Secretary Eluned Morgan didn’t stand in the last contest and threw her weight behind Vaughan Gething. She too is being encouraged to put her name forward.

Other names being mentioned are Rural Affairs Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies and Transport Secretary Ken Skates.

Opposition parties have been critical of the situation.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said that: "With Labour’s infighting set to continue and Vaughan Gething not able to fill the seats in his ‘caretaker cabinet’, it’s the people of Wales who will continue to suffer, as Labour continue to take Wales for granted.

"Keir Starmer promised a ‘new’ style of Government if Labour were elected on July 4, but by backing Vaughan Gething, Keir Starmer’s judgement as well as his actions make this promise worthless.

"Welsh Labour clearly still cling onto the belief of party before country, and it remains to be seen whether this shrunken Cabinet will be any worse than a full Welsh Labour Government. But while the Labour Party might be busy taking chunks out of itself, as it has been for the last few months, the people of Wales deserve some clarity on when they will get a new First Minister."

Plaid Cymru is calling for an early Senedd election. The party’s leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said that, “It’s blatant hypocrisy for Keir Starmer, Angela Rayner, and Anas Sarwar to call for an election under similar circumstances at Westminster and Holyrood and yet continue with a ‘nothing to see here’ approach in Cardiff Bay.

“Labour is all too happy to put party before country in expecting the people of Wales to put up with a revolving door of Labour First Ministers while the Tories are too scared of their own electoral prospects to call for an election.

“The Labour Welsh government is too distracted by its own members briefing against one another to get to grips with the matters that concern the people of Wales and unwilling to stand up to Keir Starmer who is intent on stifling Wales’s ambitions.”

