Llangefni hosts its first ever Pride festival

Llangefni is hosting its first ever Pride festival this weekend.

Cymru Pride Wales, which has been running these events since 2012, will be bringing the festival to the Ynys Môn town on Saturday, 20 July.

The festival was previously held at Hendre Hall in Bangor until 2021, but has been travelling around different areas ever since with the aim of reducing social isolation.

Klaire Tanner, Chair of Cymru Pride Wales, said: "Our hopes are that people come and get that sense of community and they no longer feel alone."

They continued: "We're actually bringing it back home by bringing it to the island.

"What we know as North Wales Pride today originated in Mona Showground with Mardi Gras."

From there, the event evolved into North Wales Pride.

"It's good to be in the centre of Anglesey as well. A big part for us was being able to bring everybody from around the island into the centre of the island," Klaire said.

"Being in Llangefni and bringing Pride to them, I just think it makes it more accessible for those in rural areas. They don't need to go to Liverpool or go to Manchester - it's come to them.

"I feel like Pride is three things really - it's a platform for the local LGBT community, still partly a protest, and it's a big celebration of how far we've come."

The parade begins in the Dingle car park before heading down the High Street and onto Church Street, before finishing at the main venues of the Town Hall and the Bull Inn.

The festival features live music and performances, stalls, and art exhibitions among a host of other activities.

