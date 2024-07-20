Welsh snooker player Ray Reardon has died at the age of 91.

The six-time world snooker champion dominated the sport throughout the 1970s, clinching the title in 1970, 1973, 1974, 1975, 1976, and 1978.

He passed away on Friday night, his wife Carol confirmed to the World Snooker Tour.

A statement on the WST’s official website said: "Ray Reardon, widely regarded as one of the greatest snooker players ever and a six-time world champion, has died at the age of 91."

Reardon, a former coal miner and police officer, was recognised with an MBE in 1985 and was inducted into the snooker Hall of Fame in 2011.

Jimmy White, Dennis Taylor, Jennifer Guy, and Ray Reardon IN 1985 Credit: PA

Tributes to Reardon have poured in from the snooker world.

Three-time world champion Mark Williams told the World Snooker Tour’s official website: "Ray is one of the best sports people ever from Wales and the best snooker player. He’s one of the reasons why a lot of us started playing.

"He put snooker on the map, alongside Alex Higgins, Jimmy White and Steve Davis. Anyone playing now owes them a lot because they brought popularity to the game. He is a real inspiration."

Jimmy White paid his own tribute on X, writing: "Gutted to hear my very good friend Ray Reardon has passed away. A total class act and very kind to me when I was making my way in the game. A giant of the game. Rest in Peace, mate."

