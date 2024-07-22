Cardiff drugs gang jailed for total of 50 years

Six members of organised crime groups have received sentences totalling 50 years in prison for a series of drugs offences.

Four men and two women appeared at Cardiff Crown Court following a national investigation into the lawful compromise of Encrochat - an encrypted messaging network used predominantly by organised criminal gangs.

Operation Soros focused on a Cardiff based organised crime group (OCG) which was led by Luke Mattan, 35, from Llanishen in Cardiff, who used Encrochat to co-ordinate his drug supply activities.

Another member of the group was Saswal Abdullah, 27, from Fairwater, who was identified by Mattan himself as being his “right hand man” and was in line to eventually take over the OCG to enable Mattan to detach himself from the day to day running.

Both men pleaded guilty to their involvement in supplying 12 kilograms of cocaine.

Another conspirator was Luke’s bother, Jordan Mattan, 32, who was found guilty of delivering approximately 600g of cocaine to an address in Porth in March 2020 on behalf of the OCG.

Carla Trace, 43, from Fairwater, was also found guilty following trial of collecting five kilograms of cocaine from a London based supplier during the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Trace hired a vehicle and disguised herself in a carers uniform in an attempt to legitimise her travel, in the event she was challenged by authorities.

The OCG was also able to acquire forged Covid-19 travel certificates that had been issued to genuine NHS staff.

Kirsty Mattan, Luke’s sister, pleaded guilty to money laundering offences and her involvement in collecting and delivering drug money on behalf of her brother’s OCG.

Joseph Thomas-Mullen, 49, from Cathays, who was part of Luke Mattan’s Liverpool upstream, pleaded guilty to being involved in the conspiracy and is due to be sentenced in September.

Operation Montgomery was a class A drug supply investigation into a Porth based OCG that was conducted in 2019.

Further evidence in relation to the conspiracy was uncovered when Encrochat messages sent by the OCG’s principal member, Craig Anthony, 34, were recovered as part of Operation Venetic.

Anthony pleaded guilty to his leading role in the supply of Class A drugs into the South Wales area, which involved the supply of a minimum of 65 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of between £6 and £7 million.

Other members of the OCG were convicted of their roles previously.

Paul Jones, 35, pleaded guilty to money laundering offences, and his role in collecting drug debts on Anthony’s behalf while he was attempting to escape justice in Spain.

Detective Constable Jonathan Evans said: “The success of these investigations is just a small part of the work we do to make South Wales a hostile environment for drugs criminality.

“This has been an intensive operation, made successful by the collaboration of different police forces and agencies across the UK.

“We will continue to tackle the misery drugs cause to our communities. The success of these investigations demonstrates that we will relentlessly pursue those involved in large scale criminality to ensure effective justice is sought against such individuals and they are brought before the Courts.

“If you suspect drug dealing is taking place or you are concerned that a young person or vulnerable adult may have been targeted by an organised crime group, please tell us. You don’t have to be certain, just concerned.

“Call us on 101 or if you prefer you can contact Crimestoppers to report anonymously – online or by calling 0800 555 111. If someone is in immediate danger or a crime is taking place you should always dial 999.”

On Friday July 19 the following sentences were handed down:

Craig Anthony, 34 – 18 years 6 months.

Paul Jones, 35 – 4 months.

Luke Mattan, 30 – 15 years 8 months.

Jordan Mattan, 32 – 5 years for the conspiracy, plus 2 years for another cocaine supply offence while on bail. Total sentence 7 years.

Carla Trace, 43 – 7 years.

Kirsty Mattan, 34 – 12 months sentence suspended for 18 months.

