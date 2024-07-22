Eluned Morgan MS has confirmed that she will stand in the race to become the next First Minister of Wales in a joint ticket with Huw Irranca Davies MS.

Under the deal which was confirmed on Monday, Ms Morgan would be First Minister and Mr Irranca-Davies would be her deputy - a position the Welsh Parliament has only previously given to opposition groups working in coalition with the Labour leadership.

In a statement, they described their joint bid as a "unity" ticket.

They said that they are "delighted to have received a strong endorsement from the majority of the Welsh Labour Senedd Members, and well wishes from both within and across all sections of the party and the public".

Ms Morgan added: “I am proud to stand as a candidate to be the next leader of Welsh Labour, driven by a passion to serve the people and reset the relationship between the government and the people of Wales.

"We are committed to putting Wales back on track", said Ms Morgan. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"I am delighted to be teaming up with my fantastic colleague, Huw Irranca-Davies, who shares my passion and experience in Government and strong sense of public duty.

"Together, we are committed to putting Wales back on track.

"In the coming days, we will set out our priorities to improve public services, create better, greener jobs and empower our communities.

"Our focus will be meaningful change and building a brighter future for communities across Wales.”

Huw Irranca-Davies said: “I'm proud to be backing Eluned for the next Leader of Welsh Labour and First Minister of Wales, and I'm honoured to be campaigning alongside her on a joint ticket.

"Eluned has the energy and experience to lead and deliver for the people of Wales and harness the opportunity of working with a new UK Labour Government.

"Working together and with our leadership team, our Welsh Labour movement will keep working to improve people's daily lives and standing up for a fairer and greener Wales.”

The new leader of Welsh Labour, who will almost certainly be the next First Minister, will be announced on 14 September.

Nominations for candidates from Senedd members will close at midday on Wednesday (24 July).

There will be a hustings period from 20 August, while voting by post will take place for three weeks from 22 August.

The Senedd returns from Summer recess on 16 September, meaning that Vaughan Gething will lead his final First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, 17 September.

However, the Welsh Conservatives are set to demand the Senedd be recalled to appoint a new first minister if only one candidate is running to replace Vaughan Gething.

Tory leader Andrew RT Davies will write to the presiding officer on Wednesday to call for the Welsh Parliament to be returned if Health Minister Eluned Morgan is the only candidate on the ballot.

He said: “Wales has faced political paralysis and Labour infighting for too long, we need certainty and we need it fast.

“It is becoming clear that Labour in Wales will have a new leader very soon, but Eluned Morgan has presided over the longest waiting lists on record and they’re still growing on her watch. Is this really the best that Labour can do?

“The Welsh Conservatives are calling for a recall of the Senedd to give Wales greater stability.

“Wales should not be without a functioning government for months over the summer.”

The election of a new First Minister is due to take place on Wednesday, 18 September.

If Baroness Morgan was to succeed, she would be the first female leader of Wales.

