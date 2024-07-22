Police officers ended up delivering a takeaway to residents after the original delivery driver's bike was seized.North Wales Police officers stopped a delivery driver on Sunday evening in Gwynedd.They found that the driver had no insurance as it had lapsed nearly two months ago.

The driver's motorbike was then seized and placed on a recovery truck.The driver was en route to drop off an order – understood to be pizza – when he was stopped.

The officers then took it upon themselves to complete the order and deliver it to the home address, perhaps to the surprise of residents.North Wales Police said: "Stop check of a delivery motorbike, found to have had no insurance since May 24. SEIZED."The force added: "And yes, the food was delivered by the officers."

