Eluned Morgan MS has announced her bid to become first minister of Wales.

If elected, she would be the first woman to hold the office.

She's entered a joint bid with Huw Irranca-Davies, the current Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs.

She didn't run in 2023, instead backing Vaughan Gething, although some had speculated she would, after previously running to be First Minister in 2018.

At the time she said if she did become First Minister, she would stand down from her position in the House of Lords.

In November 2010 she was given a life peerage in the House of Lords and made Baroness Morgan of Ely.

She was born in Ely, Cardiff to a Reverend, but her family hail from Pembrokeshire.

If Baroness Morgan was to succeed, she would be the first female leader of Wales.

Health Minister

She is currently serving as Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care and has been since May 2021, a role she previously told ITV Wales she didn't want to stay as under Vaughan Gething's leadership.

Whilst in the role she oversaw decisions relating to the Coronavirus pandemic.

She's previously served as Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Minister for the Welsh Language.

European Parliament

Before representing Mid and West Wales in the Senedd, she began her political career as a Member of the European Parliament between 1994 and 2009.

At 27 she was youngest member of the parliament, and the the first full time politician in Wales to have a baby while in office.

When will we know who is First Minister?

Nominations for candidates from Senedd members will close at midday this coming Wednesday (24th July).

There’ll be a hustings period from August 20 while voting by post will take place for three weeks from August 22.

The Senedd returns from Summer recess on September 16, meaning that Vaughan Gething will lead his final First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, September 17.

The election of a new First Minister is due to take place on Wednesday, September 18.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...