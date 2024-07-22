Huw Irranca-Davies MS has announced his bid to become Deputy First Minister of Wales.

He's entered a joint bid with Eluned Morgan MS, the current Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, running for the top job.

He didn't run against Vaughan Gething in 2023, or Mark Drakeford in 2018, although he had expressed interest in the latter competition.

Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs

He is the current Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, serving under Vaughan Gething's leadership since March this year.

In the role he inherited the controversial Sustainable Farming Scheme, which saw thousands of farmers protest outside the Senedd.

He's promised to listen to farmers concerns and has delayed implementing it by a year, but has fallen short of scrapping it, saying this would be "the worst thing to do."

Senedd Career

He was elected as the MS for Ogmore in 2016 and shortly after in 2017 became the Minister for Children, Older People, and Social Care, a position he held until 2018.

Westminster Career

He was born in Gowerton, Swansea and as a child helped campaign for his step-great-uncle Ifor Davies, the MP for Gower.

He followed him into politics and stood unsuccessfully as the Labour candidate for Brecon and Radnor in 2001, before winning the Ogmore by-election in 2002 to become a Member of Parliament.

He served in this role until 2016, and during his time the seat became the largest parliamentary majority of any party or constituency in Wales.

During his time as MP he served as Shadow Minister for Energy and Climate Change, and the Shadow Minister for Food and Farming.

When will we know who is First Minister?

Nominations for candidates from Senedd members will close at midday this coming Wednesday (24th July).

There’ll be a hustings period from August 20 while voting by post will take place for three weeks from August 22.

The Senedd returns from Summer recess on September 16, meaning that Vaughan Gething will lead his final First Minister’s Questions on Tuesday, September 17.

The election of a new First Minister is due to take place on Wednesday, September 18.

