Dog rescued after being stuck underground for seven hours

A dog has been rescued after becoming trapped underground for seven hours in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team was called to assist South Wales Fire and Rescue Service in rescuing Bryn on Sunday.

He had fallen into a narrow, seven-metre deep natural rift in the hillside during a walk on the Darren Mountain in Cwmdare, Aberdare.

Bryn had fallen into a narrow, seven-metre deep natural rift in the hillside during a walk. Credit: South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue

After a seven-hour rescue operation involving ropes and a harness, Bryn was brought safely back to the surface.

South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team is a voluntary organisation providing assistance to people and animals in need underground.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...