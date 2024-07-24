Play Brightcove video

ITV Wales' Hamish Auskerry has been speaking to the family who run Badlands Farm near New Radnor about the challenges they've faced trying to do just that

There are calls for an overhaul of planning regulations, to help farmers who want to convert old agricultural buildings .

This year saw changes in England which has streamlined that process for many, but farmers in Wales say they're losing out.

Ralph runs a cider stand in the welsh food village at the Royal Welsh Show, selling the produce from his farm near New Radnor, 5 miles from the English border.

Shows like this one around Wales are the lifeblood of Ralph’s family business, which he runs with his son James.

That’s because for years they’ve not been able to sell their produce from the farm. After mastering the art of cider, Ralph and James are now trying their hand at making wine - as a way to further diversify the farm business.

"The vines we planted here they're about three or four years old at the moment, so this is all ready to go," said James.

He wants to convert a building on his farm into a farm-shop- to sell the cider and wine he makes from the grapes and apples in his vinyard and orchard.

"2019 we started out with a plan- it's been a long drawn out affair to get to this stage at the moment. The planning has been granted now."

The UK Government made reforms to what’s called Permitted Development regulations in May.

These allow for some some agricultural buildings to be converted for other uses.

The issue has recently gained large attention, Jeremy Clarkson, himself a convert from petrol head to farmer faced numerous hurdles to develop a barn on his land into a restaurant.

But the changes made to the regulations, nicknamed Clarkson’s Clause - apply only to England because planning law is devolved.

James hopes to open the farm shop by Christmas - after a huge investment of money, and time.

The rural advocacy organisation, Country, Land and Business Cymru says planning reform in Wales would boost the rural economy.

Vic Bond is the Director of CLA Cymru, she says "the planning system can't keep up with the demand and with the modern needs of rural communities."

"The time it takes, the cost it takes, to get through a planning application, where these are existing buildings, they're not new, where housing is needed ,for holiday lets, or farm-shops."

Back in New Radnor, there’s relief to be reaching the end of their planning obstacle courseApple trees have have stood here since the 1830s.

It’s a farm with a great history and now with the prospect of finally being able to sell their produce an apple’s throw from where it was grown - the future looks rather sweet too

