Alex Barros-Curtis, new Labour and Welsh Labour MP for Cardiff West is known to his friends as ABC

He's been behind the scenes in recent years, supporting the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as the party's top lawyer.

But who is Alex Barros-Curtis?

Born in north Wales, Barros-Curtis' mum was a teacher and his father was a police officer.

He has been a lawyer and marketing consultant.

In 2016, Barron-Curtis was a senior parliamentary assistant to Andy Burnham MP and he was a close advisor to Owen Smith during Smith's attempt to become leader of the Labour Party.

Barros-Curtis and his company, Movement for Another Future Limited, were linked to Sir Keir Starmer's successful campaign to become Labour leader in April 2020.

In 2020, he became the Labour Party's Executive Director of Legal Affairs.

When ITV Wales' national correspondent asked him about what it means to be part of the LGBTQ+ community and representing the people. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

When asked if he is prepared for some of the difficult aspect of public life, the new Cardiff West MP replied: "It is something that I must admit, my husband and I have talked about a lot. The role I had before it led to little bit of trolling particularly online, but only a little bit.

"Certainly, not in the scale that MPs and women MPs have suffered. That featured as a big part of our conversation about progressing to putting forward myself as a candidate."

On 31 May 2024, it was announced Barros-Curtis had been selected as Labour candidate for the safe Cardiff constituency of Cardiff West Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

As an openly gay man, Mr Barros-Curtis said representing the LGBTQ+ community was key to opening the door for others like him.

"I think it's really important. But I think it's also to encourage other people to put themselves forward and think, I can do that too."

Alex faces some criticism for being a London candidate, who has parachuted into a safe Welsh Labour seat.

But he says it's 'not fair', having been born in north Wales.

Talking about his childhood, he said : "So, I was born in Wales and grew up in Wales, not in Cardiff-West but in north Wales. I was born and grew up in St Asaph. Went to high school in Prestatyn... sang in St Asaph Cathedral Choir. Played the piano in Prestatyn Youth Dance festival."

Some have predicted that Mr Barros-Curtis is likely to end up in cabinet but he said "it is not something I have given much thought about."

And holding Cardiff West has traditionally been a good career move with a former House of Commons speaker and a future First Minister holding the same seat.

