Grave of man who composed Welsh national anthem restored

It is a song that sends shivers down the spine, that reduces adults to tears and represents Wales around the world. It is, of course, the Welsh national anthem, Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau.

Now, the grave of the man who composed the tune has been restored at an Aberdare cemetery.

Harpist James James composed the melody in January 1856, while his father, Evan James wrote the words.

James died in 1902 and over the years his grave showed signs of age.

Now, ahead of the Eisteddfod coming to their hometown of Pontypridd next month, local people and businesses have restored the grave to its former self.

Angharad Walters was one of them.

The grave before (left) and after (right) it was restored Credit: Angharad Walters

"I thought that with the Eisteddfod being in Ponty, that now would be a great time to do the renovation, so we could celebrate our anthem and pay our respects to essentially one of the most important people in Welsh history." she said.

Businesses in Aberdare paid for the restoration which was carried out by Ivor Phillips Sculptors and Angharad hopes the new grave will boost visitors to the town.

The song we now know as Hen Wlad was originally called Glan Rhondda. It's said the tune came into the older James' mind while walking the bank of the river Rhondda.

The song's popularity began to rise when it was sang at 19th century Eisteddfodau. It is also said to be the first anthem sung at an international sporting event.

"This is probably one of the proudest things I’ve ever been part of," Angharad said.

She continued: " I am over the moon. I’m from Maesteg originally and the anthem was first sang there so I am super proud to have played a small part in getting it restored to its former glory.

"I’m a huge Welsh football fan as well so the anthem is one of the most incredible things to be a part of before a game, and gets better every time we sing it."

