A mother of twins who are autistic says it is a "constant battle" to try and access inclusive childcare, being quoted £1,000 for a week's one-to-one private childcare.

Betsan Gower Gallagher says she is "scared for the future" as she struggles to find appropriate and affordable support for her seven-year-old twins Brielle and Bowann, who both have additional learning needs.

It comes days after after a damning Senedd report found that a significant number of children and young people’s right to an education is being denied throughout Wales, while inclusive childcare is not accessible to all.

Play Brightcove video

Betsan Gower Gallagher has twin daughters who are autistic, and dreads the school holidays because of a lack of inclusive childcare options.

While Betsan's twins now attend a school which is "perfect" for them, she says childcare continues to be a major issue.

Betsan, from the Swansea Valley, said: "It's difficult to have one disabled child, and I have two high-needs disabled children.

"I just feel like I've been punished because I've got disabled children, and I feel like my children are being punished. They didn't choose to be disabled.

"I'm not asking for money, but I'm certainly asking for some kind of set-up that can help and support children like mine."

She said her daughters don't get the same opportunities as other children to take part in activities out of school hours.

"The children don't have access to breakfast clubs and after school clubs, and I think there's a lot of people who are totally and utterly unaware of that," she said.

Betsan Gower Gallagher with her twin daughters Brielle and Bowann. Credit: Betsan Gower Gallagher

Betsan said she feels compelled to help other parents of children with additional learning needs by speaking out about the challenges they face.

She said: "My passion, my anger and my fears are propelling me to be vocal about this and to fight.

"People are so unaware of the struggles - it's exhausting and hard work, the paperwork is ridiculous, the phone calls back and forth, it's absolutely soul-destroying.

"There just needs to be more support. I feel so angry and emotional about it."

A Neath Port Talbot Council spokesperson said it cannot comment on individual cases or on the waiting lists of external services, but said that they "understand" Betsan's concerns.

A statement said: "We endeavour to ensure the needs of children and young people with additional complex needs are met within a specialist provision.

"The local authority continues to offer support to families whose children have additional needs to identify suitable childcare and where appropriate, contribute to the cost of additional support.

"Officers within the council have contributed to the Senedd’s report, we recognise the challenges faced by families with complex additional needs and are committed to working with our families to mitigate against these."

Meanwhile, a Welsh Government spokesperson said it has invested more than £107million into implementing of our ALN reforms since 2020, and is committed to "breaking down barriers for all learners".

It added: "The Flying Start childcare expansion has increased the numbers of two-year-olds who can access funded quality childcare, and created opportunities for children to be supported with ALN before they start early years education at three years old."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...