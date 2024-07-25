Meet Llinos Medi, the new Plaid Cymru MP for Ynys Mon

The new MP for Ynys Mon is Llinos Medi - a former Council Leader on the island who swept to victory for Plaid Cymru earlier this month, beating the incumbent Conservative politician Virginia Crosbie.

It was a battle to win over Islanders - often thought of as loyal to the party in power but Llinos Medi is used to fighting to be heard.

"I'm a farmer's daughter", she said. "My father was a first generation farmer which means you have to work really hard and he had several jobs as did my mother to start the farm off."

When it was announced that she had won the seat, Llinos admits she was emotional, no notes had been prepared but she was watched on by those who had canvassed for her, alongside her Mum, sister, nephew and her children.

"It was wonderful to have my children with me because they've been on this journey with me. They've always been pushing their mother. They've been wanting me to see that women are seen in a good light".

There wasn't much time for celebrating but in Llinos Medi style there was a chippy tea in the local park so her nephew could go off and play.

This mother-of-two worked her way up through local politics.

She recalls a time when she lacked confidence to canvas and feared politics was not a space for someone like her: "I left school at 16 and did a care course and I was working in care homes on the island when I was 18.

"I've been a carer, a classroom assistant, a youth worker - I've had several jobs. I've even sold eggs and I've been milk recording on farms.

"I was forced into politics in 2013 to stand as a County Councillor, 2015 became the leader of the Opposition and in 2017 became the first female leader of the council here on Ynys Mon so my background is varied."

She continued: "I was homeless in 2015 with two kids so my personal life has also been a varied journey and by now I'm somehow the MP for Ynys Mon and I feel extremely privileged to be able to say that I can stand up for everybody on Ynys Mon whatever your background is."

It is perhaps because of her own route into politics that she is an ally to other women.

Llinos Medi has always encouraged women to strive - even losing some employed by the local authority as she encouraged them to go back into education.

She said: "By improving themselves they were building in confidence and their ability and women need to understand that they are equal.

"The most important thing in my journey is that other women see and think 'if she can do it, I can do it'. That's one thing I've wanted to do. Pull women along with me on the journey and it doesn't matter where they are in life.

"If they're going through a difficult patch they can say 'actually she's been through a difficult patch and she's been able to achieve, she's been able to bring up her children on her own, she's been able to do all that.'

"To me that's a success when women can come up to me and say 'thank you. I've gone for it because of you' and that has happened and that fills me with warmth. We are here to help each other along. I'm not one of them who wants to see anyone fail. I want to be part of a successful community."

A few weeks ago, Llinos Medi made the long journey from Anglesey to London and strode into the Houses of Parliament, steeped in history, to take her oath to King Charles in Welsh and English. She said she refuses to be intimidated by its traditions and splendour.

"I'm there for Ynys Mon and nothing else. Yes it's an historic building but I've got a job to do and I'll do that role wherever the building is. The role I have is to represent Ynys Mon and make sure Ynys Mon's voice is heard. I'm not going to be overwhelmed by the building and its history."

When asked if her family were present to see her sworn in, she laughed and added: "Actually, my son was on work experience. My daughter was at home and if it was another job, they wouldn't be watching me. So that's what life is about. Keeping it real."

For this new MP - it is time to get to work. There are challenges to living on the island.

Llinos Medi admits the location is stunning but can prove difficult: "There are several things working against us but it's for me now to see where are the opportunities because I'm not one of them to always sit down and look at the negative."

She added: "There are possibilities here and we need to get at them.There are a lot of jobs here that we can't fill so we need our young people to understand that there are opportunities and sometimes they're being fed the wrong information."

This is one MP determined to hit the ground running and make a difference.

