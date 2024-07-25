Words by Katie Sands.

A teacher has been forced to give up work to care for her three-year-old daughter with additional learning needs because there's no room for her in their local special school.

Rebecca Davies, mum to Maggie and Millie, has paused her 10-year teaching career indefinitely because of what she says is a lack of support for parents of children with Additional Learning Needs (ALN).

Daughter Millie, who turns four this year, is autistic and has global developmental delay and severe learning difficulties.

"She's lush, she's gorgeous," her mum says.

"She's the most loving little girl. She's cheeky. She loves a thrill. She's absolutely brilliant."

Millie technically has a place at Ysgol Heol Goffa, a school in Llanelli for children with complex needs, but has no start date because the school has no more room.

Rebecca says the process of trying to get the appropriate education provision for her daughter has been "horrendous" and "heartbreaking".

The teacher is among a number of families speaking to ITV News about the challenges they face in securing the best for their children with ALN, which you can read more about here.

"I've had to finish my career, a 10-year teaching career, because there is no support," Rebecca told ITV Cymru Wales.

"Until you're in the situation it's impossible to understand. My children come before everything, but it's been horrendous.

"I feel Millie's not valued like other children and that's heartbreaking as a parent. I've got one neurotypical child who's thriving in a Welsh mainstream school, and I've got Millie who is waiting.

"It feels like a full-time job for me. Since finishing teaching, I'm working harder now advocating for her, supporting her and trying to get what she deserves, which is the bare minimum.

"It's children's right to have an education. Why shouldn't she have what every other child has?"

While Millie should be starting full-time school in September, the family have no idea when their long wait may come to an end.

"In the meantime, while we are waiting for Millie to get her place, what happens then? What intervention happens?

"There's no real support in the meantime for how you to help her progress.

"You're kind of just left to it.

"Meanwhile, every other child has the opportunity for school, socialisation, education, and Millie's at home. She's got nowhere to go.

Millie technically has a place at Ysgol Heol Goffa but has no start date because the school has no more room. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

"The educational panel have said the best place for Millie educationally is a severe learning difficulty school, which is Heol Goffa. There's no room for her.

"There's capacity for 74, there's already 124 children in the school, so there's no room.

"We're just waiting. There's no place for her. They can't tell me how long they're going to be.

"It's a game of just waiting and hoping and doing as much as you can at home and persevering."

Rebecca is among many parents who were shocked when Carmarthenshire Council scrapped plans to build a larger, replacement school due to budget constraints.

"Getting Millie into Ysgol Heol Goffa was a battle in itself. I pushed for it strongly because of what an amazing school it is. What goes on in there is phenomenal.

"You hear they're pulling the plug on this, I just feel like it's one step forward, two steps back.

"It's not rocket science, increase the capacity, increase the provision because the need is there loud and clear. The children need it."

Rebecca says the battle to try and ensure Millie gets what she is entitled to has been "heartbreaking" and "soul-destroying".

"She's our future. They're our future.

"Just because Millie can't talk yet, there's no limit on what she can do.

"They've got amazing potential and you can't just think they're write-offs. Their brains work differently, they're not less than.

"You feel like giving up a lot but it's only for your love for your child that you keep pushing through and pushing for what they need."

Carmarthenshire Council said in a statement that a review of the current ALN specialist provision in Llanelli will begin in the autumn.

Council leader Darren Price said earlier this month: "I appreciate the last few months have been difficult, since the decision was taken in May not to continue with the plans to build a new special school due to significantly increased costs.

"Whilst we cannot continue with these particular plans, I would like to stress that no decision has been made to close the current school.

"I would like to reiterate and reassure parents that we are deeply committed to ensuring that every pupil will continue to receive the very best education."

