Parents of children with ALN 'exhausted' and 'isolated' over daily struggles

Words by Katie Sands.

Exhausting, isolating and soul-destroying: that is how parents of children with additional learning needs describe the daily battle they face to try and ensure their families can thrive.

Families have told ITV Cymru Wales there are significant gaps in education and childcare provision for their children, while a damning report on the sector in Wales has exposed major shortcomings.

Meanwhile, an exclusive poll of parents of children with ALN found that half of respondents in Wales said their child had had to take time out of school because their needs could not be met. Of those, 17% said their child had been out of school for between a month and a year.

These figures come off the back of the publication of a damning Senedd report which found that:

A significant number of children and young people’s right to an education is being denied throughout Wales, while inclusive childcare is not accessible to all.

Families are often "on their knees" having to fight for basic rights which others take for granted.

Those seeking to access Welsh-language provision and those living in rural areas face additional challenges.

For some families, these struggles mean that parents and carers cannot work.

For many, this is the everyday reality of fighting to try and ensure their child has the best possible start to life.

'People are so unaware of the struggles'

Betsan Gower Gallagher is calling for more support. Credit: ITV Cymru Wales

Betsan Gower Gallagher's seven-year-old twins Brielle and Bowann are both autistic.

"They're like fireworks," she said. "They are full of joy and full of excitement and sheer delight.

"But also there's a big bang. They're amazing, but they do have complex needs and needs which need to be met."

Betsan is relieved her children are at the "perfect" school for them, but says childcare is a major issue, with inclusive one-to-one childcare for her twins forecast to cost around £1,000 per week.

Betsan Gower Gallagher with her twin daughters Brielle and Bowann. Credit: Betsan Gower Gallagher

"I can't send my children to any nursery," she said. "There are no childcare settings that will accept them. And there needs to be something because the school that my children go to, there's 120 children there who could all do with childcare.

"People are so unaware of the struggles - it's exhausting and hard work, the paperwork is ridiculous, the phone calls back and forth, it's absolutely soul-destroying

"There just needs to be more support. I feel so angry and emotional about it."

Play Brightcove video

Betsan Gower Gallagher's seven-year-old twins Brielle and Bowann are both autistic, but their mum says the struggles in securing the appropriate childcare provision for them is "exhausting".

Is there equal access to school and childcare?

No: that was the finding from the Senedd's Children, Young People and Education Committee who released their report on 16 July after a year-long probe.

It deemed that access to school was not consistently equal across Wales, with examples of good practice patchy. The report said: "Too often, it is too dependent on individual staff or families working hard. There is no way of making sure it happens across Wales."

Schools and local authorities not having enough money or staff and a lack of understanding of certain conditions are among the reasons cited.

The committee also found there was not equal access to childcare at the moment, with long-distance travel often required, and not enough being done to fill the gaps in inclusive childcare.

Committee chair Buffy Williams MS told ITV Cymru Wales that two of the biggest issues were funding and staff training.

"It's almost like we're failing the most vulnerable children in our society by not ensuring that they have an equal playing field where education is concerned," she said.

"It does feel like that we have a significant amount of children in Wales that are being failed and forgotten about.

"It is definitely a postcode lottery. We need to be doing more and we need to be doing better."

What does the Welsh Government say?

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: "Our national mission commits to breaking down barriers for all learners. Since 2020, we have invested more than £107m to support the implementation of our ALN reforms.

"The Flying Start childcare expansion has increased the numbers of two-year-olds who can access funded quality childcare, and created opportunities for children to be supported with ALN before they start early years education at three years old." Plaid Cymru’s education spokesperson Cefin Campbell MS said too many children are being excluded or marginalised through no fault of their own, and is calling for more ALN training plus the recruitment and financial support for schools to do so.

"With long waits for diagnosis, we must support schools to take a pupil-centred approach from the off," he said.

"There are currently too many children and young people who are not in school currently because schools are not able to meet their needs. This is having a long-term effect on the child but also it's having a huge strain on parents.

"There is also currently a lack of resources in the Welsh language, and there have been many cases highlighted to Plaid Cymru where the language of the home has been changed to adapt to the education of the child. This should not have to be the case.

"We must ensure that all children receive the support and the best possible start in life through our education system, but currently there is inconsistency throughout Wales. We cannot allow for this postcode lottery to continue, we must support every child and young person in a way that understands their needs."

The Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) declined to comment.