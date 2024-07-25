School cook fined after XL bully attacks neighbour's dog

A school cook has been fined after her XL bully bit the neck of her neighbour's Staffordshire bull terrier.Darrell Jones, 56, appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court after the attack left her neighbour "shaking like a leaf".

The incident occurred in Abercarn, Caerphilly on October 1, 2023.

Prosecutor Miquelle Groves described how Jones' neighbour was throwing a ball to his dog outside his address, when he noticed Ms Jones' front door was open and her XL bully "had its head out of the door."

According to the prosecutor, the complainant became "immediately concerned".

The staffy, Ebony, was returning the ball to its owner when the XL bully "gripped Ebony by the back of the neck and upper shoulders" and shook her "very aggressively in its mouth."

According to the neighbour, the XL bully was off its lead and the owner was not in sight.

The court heard how Ebony's owner was "panicking" due to the "aggression" of the XL bully, known as Sky, and feared his dog would be killed.

He proceeded to pick up Ebony but felt Sky was "more than capable of causing serious injury to both him and his dog".Ms Groves added: "As it continued, the complainant noticed Ms Jones was standing at the bottom of her steps, appearing not to know what to do. A male at her property shouted 'kick it', which the complainant presumed meant to kick the XL bully away. The XL bully then returned to the owner, who did apologise.

"But the complainant said he shouldn't have to live in fear of what would happen due to her dog being dangerous. He was shaking like a leaf while going back into his home with his dog."

No injuries were caused during the incident, however Ms Jones was found guilty of being in charge of a dog which was "dangerously out of control".

Andrew Costley, her solicitor, said she had no previous convictions and that Sky was a "family dog".

He added: "There was a lead and collar on Sky but it had snapped and the dog got out. It was over in seconds. The complainant did pick up Ebony, and Ms Jones' son came out and got Sky very, very, quickly."Mr Costley described his client as a single mother whose adult children live with her.

The defendant works as a cook at a local school but has been signed off due to a "terrible" arm injury, which means her income is set to be reduced from £2,000 to £1,000 a month, said her solicitor, who added that the court case has caused her "a great deal of anxiety and stress".

Presiding Justice Christine Farrington imposed a contingent destruction order - meaning Jones' dog will be put down unless she keeps her muzzled and out of the presence of children under 16 while in public, as well as being microchipped, neutered, insured and placed on a register of exempt dogs.

After the magistrate explained this, Jones replied: "I've already got her microchipped."

The XL bully-type dog ban has been in force in England and Wales since December 31.

This means it is now illegal to breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon or allow an XL bully dog to stray.

