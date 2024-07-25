Senedd recalled during summer break to choose new First Minister

The Welsh Parliament has been recalled during its summer break to nominate a new First Minister of Wales.

It comes after Vaughan Gething resigned as First Minister and leader of the Welsh Labour party last week.

Eluned Morgan has since been confirmed as the new leader of Welsh Labour and the likely first minister of Wales.

However, a vote in the Senedd is required before she can become first minister. The Welsh parliament was due to be on recess until September, but t he Senedd will now meet on Tuesday, 6 August at 11am.

The Llywydd of the Senedd Elin Jones MS, the Presiding Officer, says: "I received a request from the First Minister to recall the Senedd for Members to nominate the next person to take on the role of First Minister of Wales.

"I have agreed to the request and I have written to Members of the Senedd to inform them of the recall.”

The Senedd can be recalled during recess, on the authority of the Llywydd, to discuss issues of national significance.

In its 25-year history, it has previously been recalled to discuss the response to the Covid-19 Pandemic, Brexit and the future of the steel industry.

However, this is the first time it will meet in recess to nominate a new First Minister.

The meeting will be hybrid, with some Members present in the debating chamber - the Siambr - with the option to also participate virtually.

In a statement, Mr Gething said: "I have today written to the Llywydd (Presiding Officer), in accordance with Standing Order 12.3, to request arrangements are made to recall the Senedd on 6 August to nominate a new first minister.

"This is subject to receiving His Majesty the King’s acceptance of my formal offer of resignation."

Andrew RT Davies MS, Leader of the Welsh Conservatives welcomed the recall, saying: "I am grateful to the First Minister for heeding Welsh Conservative calls to recall the Senedd to give Wales some much-needed stability.

"Considering the chaos that has engulfed the Labour Government in Cardiff Bay you would have thought they would have brought this decision forward by bringing in an earlier recall to give Wales that stability.

"Given that Eluned Morgan’s delivery as Health Minister was questionable, you would have also thought that she would want to get going straight away by being elected by the Senedd as First Minister."

What will happen in the meeting?

T he First Minister will need to officially submit his resignation to the King ahead of the meeting.

Once the King has accepted, the Llywydd will notify the Senedd. The nomination of a new First Minister can now take place in the meeting on August 6.

During the meeting, the Llywydd will ask for nominations for First Minister from Members of the Senedd. Any Member of the Senedd can nominate any other Member to be First Minister.

The meeting will be hybrid, with some Members present in the debating chamber, the Siambr (pictured) Credit: ITV Wales

If one Member is put forward, that person becomes the 'nominee.' If more than one Member is put forward, all the Members of Senedd vote via roll call, except for the Llywydd and Deputy Presiding Officer.

Members will be called one by one to declare which Member they support.

Once the Senedd has chosen a new First Minister, the Llywydd will write to the King recommending the 'nominee' to become First Minister.

Once the King appoints the new First Minister, the First Minister will then select Members of the Senedd to be ministers in the Cabinet.

When has the Senedd been recalled previously?

The Senedd was recalled numerous times in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Other recalls include:

In 2022 to pay tribute to HM Queen Elizabeth II

In 2021 to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

In 2019 to consider the implications of the prorogation of the UK Parliament on Brexit

In 2016 to consider the steel industry

In 2012 to debate and vote on council tax regulations

In 2002 following the death of the Queen Mother

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...