A woman has been charged following the death of a baby who was hit by a car outside Withybush General Hospital last year, police have confirmed.

Bridget Carole Curtis, aged 70, of Begelly, has been charged with causing the death of eight-month-old Mabli Cariad Hall by driving dangerously on June 21, 2023.

In a statement, Mabli’s family said that the past year had been "the most horrendous time of our lives" and that "every day is a day of pain" as they come to terms with what happened.

Ms Curtis is set to appear at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on August 22.

Mabli's family said they will "never forget" the love and support shown for the memory of "our precious angel, Mabli Cariad".

The full statement from Mabli’s family is as follows: “As a family we wish to thank Dyfed-Powys Police for their diligence and professionalism over the last year and for how they have explained each step to us on our very difficult journey. Their patience and support has been invaluable.

“This last year has been the most horrendous time of our lives. Our family life has been changed forever and to this day we are still trying to come to terms with what has happened.

“Every day is a day of pain for us, even now, but as parents we still have to give the love and support our other children need as they are still trying to come to terms with losing their baby sister. The support offered by the 2Wish charity has been invaluable in assisting us as a family.

“We are grateful that we have now reached this stage of the process. We understand we have more to come but this is the biggest step forward we’ve had since June last year.

“We want to thank our friends, family and well-wishers and who have supported us throughout this challenging time and will continue to support us as things progress. We will never forget that love and support shown to us and for the memory of our precious angel, Mabli Cariad.”

