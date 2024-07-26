Everything you need to know ahead of Reggae & Riddim Festival 2024

Play Brightcove video

Thousands are expected to attend an international Reggae festival, which will return to Newport for the third time on Friday.

Reggae & Riddim Festival was designed by Welsh youth charity Urban Circle alongside Jamaica' Rastafari Indigenous Village, the University of South Wales and JukeBox Collective.

Headliners will include reggae sensations such as Bitty Mclean, Tarrus Riley and Gyptian.

Members of the Rastafari Indigenous Village have travelled from Jamaica to help organise the festival

The Newport team have worked closely with their Jamaican colleagues to bring the festival to life, with authenticity at the core.

"The whole festival has been led by black educators at the forefront" explains Urban Circle CEO Loren Henry.

"Being able to work with our community, our primary schools, our high schools, our partners and our young people being at the forefront to be able to gain qualifications and then be employed to be a part of the festival infrastructure is a massive component".

The event is also a platform for young dancers from Newport and the wider area

Choreographer and musician Reuel Elijah says the event helps to inspire and nurture local young talent.

"It's giving dancers in the community a platform, to see what's possible out there, and also give them a gateway into expanding their mentality to what they can do as a career" he adds.

When is it happening?

The three-day weekend festival will return to Tredegar House from Friday, July 26 until Sunday, July 28.

Who is performing?

On Friday, Gyptian will be the headline act performing his biggest hits such as ‘Hold You’ and 'Beautiful Lady'. Others performing are Seani B, Lady Leshurr and Gemini Don sound system.

On Saturday, Bitty Mclean will be the headlining act, performing hits such as It Keep’s Rainin’ and Dedicated to the One I Love. Others performing are Queen Omega and the Royal Souls along with Da Fuchaman and the Fire Blaze band.

On Sunday, Tarrus Riley will be the headlining act performing songs such as She’s Royal and Good Girl Gone Bad. He will be joined by Dean Fraser and the Blaksoil Band. Johnny Osbourne and The Uppercut Band will also be performing along with BBC Radio Wales presenter and reggae artist Aleighcia Scott.

How much are tickets?

Fourth-release tickets are priced at £44.25 for adults, £22.25 for children between the ages of four and 17 and free for under fours.

Further ticket information can be found here.

