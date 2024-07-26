A Cardiff man has been jailed for historical child sexual offences committed in the 1990s.

Peter White, 63, of Fairwater, Cardiff, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday, July 25, where he was jailed for 38 months.

His victim came forward decades later in 2021.

He had previously been found guilty of five counts of gross indecency following a trial.

White was made subject of a Restraining Order, prohibiting him from contacting the victim in any way online, and a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order was also issued.

The court heard how he groomed his victim, who came forward decades later in 2021 to report his crimes.

Steve Gunney, from the Rape Investigation Team, said: "The victim in this case has shown tremendous courage to come forward. She has endured a long and difficult process but got through it with invaluable support from an Independent Sexual Violence Adviser (ISVA).

"This conviction and sentence is yet another example of why it is never too late for victims of sexual offences to come forward. We will listen to victims and fully support them along the way.

"Perpetrators of sexual offences must not get away with their crimes no matter how long ago they were committed. I hope this encourages more victims to come forward."

Support for victims of rape and sexual assault can be found here.

