When you can catch all the Welsh athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024

The Olympic Games are set to commence tonight, with 31 Welsh athletes competing for Team GB.

It's the highest number of Welsh athletes at an Olympic Games since 32 were involved in London in 1908.

Of the 31 Welsh athletes, 17 are making their Olympic debuts.

Here's when you can catch all the Welsh Athletes in action:

July 27th

Hockey - Jacob Draper, Gareth Furlong, Rupert Shipperley, Pool matches begin, 9:00am

Swimming - Kieran Bird, Mens 400m freestyle, 10:00am

Rowing - Becky Wilde, Women's double scull heats, 11:30am

Rowing - Tom Barras, Graeme Thomas, Mens quadruple scull heats, 11:30am

Cycling - Josh Tarling, Time trials, 3:32pm

July 28th

Artistic Gymnastics - Ruby Evans, Artistic Gymnastics (qualifying), 8:30am

Rowing - Ollie Wynne-Griffith, Mens pair, 10:00am

Rowing - Matt Aldridge, Men's four heats, 11:30am

Boxing - Rosie Eccles, Women's 66kg, 11:52am

Table Tennis - Anna Hursey, Women's singles 12:00pm

Hockey - Sarah Jones, Pool matches begin, 12:15pm

Cycling - Ella Maclean-Howell, Cross-country mountain bike 1:10pm

Rugby Sevens - Jasmine Joyce, 14:30pm, 18:30pm

July 29th

Swimming - Medi Harris, 100m Backstroke heats 10:13am

Rowing - Harry Brightmore, Men's eight heats, 10:40am

Rowing - Eve Stewart, Women's eight heats, 11:00am

Rugby Sevens - Jasmine Joyce, 1pm

Swimming - Matt Richards, 200m freestyle final 7:40pm

Gymnast Ruby Evans from Ely, cardiff will be competeing in her first Olympics Credit: Sam Mellish/ Team GB

July 30th

Artistic Gymnastics - Ruby Evans, Women's team final, 5:15pm

Swimming - Medi Harris, 100m Backstroke final, 7:56pm

Swimming - Matt Richards, 4x200m freestyle relay final, 9:01pm

July 31st

Rowing - Tom Barras, Graeme Thomas, Mens quadruple scull final, 11:14am

Swimming - Matt Richards, 100m freestyle final, 9:22pm

August 1st

Rowing - Becky Wilde, Women's double scull final, 9:30am

Rowing - Matt Aldridge, Men's four final, 9:54am

Swimming - Medi Harris, 4x200m freestyle relay heats, 10:56am, final 8:49pm

Sailing - Micky Beckett, Men's dinghy, 11:15am

August 2nd

Rowing - Ollie Wynne-Griffith, Mens pair finals, 9:42am

Sailing - Chris Grube, mixed dinghy, 11:05am

Sailing - Micky Beckett, Men's dinghy, 2:35pm

Swimming - Matt Richards, 50m freestyle final, 7:30pm

Swimming - Hector Pardoe, 10km marathon

Sprinter Jeremiah Azu from Rumney, Cardiff recently became the fastest Welshman in history, Credit: PA

August 3rd

Athletics - Jeremiah Azu, Mens 100m heats, 9:35am

Rowing - Eve Stewart, Women's eight final, 9:50am

Cycling - Josh Tarling, Stevie Williams, Men's road race, 10:00am

Rowing - Harry Brightmore, Men's eight final, 10:10am

Swimming - Daniel Jervis, 1500m freestyle heats, 10:25am

Sailing - Micky Beckett, Men's dinghy, 11:15am

Table Tennis - Anna Hursey, Women's singles final, 1:30pm

Sailing - Chris Grube, mixed dinghy, 4:05pm

August 4th

Sailing - Micky Beckett, Men's dinghy, 11:05am

Cycling - Anna Morris, Women's road race, 1pm

Sailing - Chris Grube, mixed dinghy, 4:05pm

Swimming - Matt Richards, 4x100 medley final, 6:06pm

Swimming - Daniel Jervis, 1500m freestyle heats, 7:56pm

Athletics - Jeremiah Azu, Mens 100m Semi final 7:00pm, Final 8:50pm

August 5th

Sailing - Micky Beckett, Men's dinghy, 1:40pm

Sailing - Chris Grube, mixed dinghy, 4:05pm

Cycling - Emma Finucane, Women's Team Sprint qualifying 4:27pm, first round 5:55pm, finals 6:46pm

August 6th

Cycling - Elinor Baker, Anna Morris, Jess Roberts, Team pursuit qualifying, 4:30pm

Sailing - Micky Beckett, Men's dinghy final, 2:43pm

Hockey - Jacob Draper, Gareth Furlong, Rupert Shipperley, Men's final, 6:00pm

August 7th

Cycling - Emma Finucane, Women's Keirin first round, 12:26pm

Cycling - Elinor Baker, Anna Morris, Jess Roberts, Team pursuit first round 12:52pm, finals 5:57pm

Sailing - Chris Grube, mixed dinghy, 2:43pm

Jade Jones from Flint is heading to her fourth Olympics in search of her third gold medal. Credit: PA

August 8th

Taekwondo - Jade Jones, Womens -57kg, 8:09am

Athletics - Jeremiah Azu, Mens 4x100m round 1, 10:35am

Sailing - Chris Grube, mixed dinghy, 11:15pm

Cycling - Emma Finucane, Women's Keirin quarterfinals 4:18pm, semifinals 5:15pm, final 6:01pm

August 9th

Cycling - Emma Finucane, Women's sprint qualifying, 1pm

Athletics - Jeremiah Azu, Mens 4x100m final, 6:45pm

Cycling - Elinor Baker, Women's Madison, 5:09pm

Hockey - Sarah Jones, Women's final, 7:00pm

Boxing - Rosie Eccles, Women's 66kg final, 21:51pm

August 10th

Cycling - Emma Finucane, Women's sprint qualifying, 4pm

August 11th

Cycling - Emma Finucane, Women's sprint semifinal 10:22am, final 11:45am

